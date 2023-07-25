Video | Gamer guardian angel: Hapeville officer gifts PS5 to kid he was called to remove

Officer Colleran from the City of Hapeville Police Department was called out to a neighborhood on Monday, according to a post on Facebook.

HAPEVILLE, Ga. — A video shows how a Hapeville officer responding to a call to remove a child ended with him buying the boy a new PlayStation 5 (PS5), which is truly a heartwarming way to level up the situation.

Officer Colleran from the City of Hapeville Police Department was called out to a neighborhood on Monday, according to a post on the department's Facebook page.

When he met the young man in question, Officer Colleran learned the real reason behind the kid's presence in the area - he was on a mission to save up for a PlayStation 5 by doing yard work, including weed-pulling, grass-cutting and hedge-trimming. The youngster's entrepreneurial spirit struck a chord with the officer, who happens to be a gamer himself.

Impressed by the boy's ambition, Officer Colleran hatched a plan. Teaming up with some of his friends, the officer not only secured a brand-new PS5 for the kid but also threw in a gift card to cover the membership, allowing him to jump right into the gaming action.

The police department's video captured the precious moment the officer revealed the PS5 to the kid. As the he laid eyes on the console, his hands flew up to his face before embracing Officer Colleran in a hug.