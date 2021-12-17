Loved ones pray, seek strength at vigil for five family members killed in fire

Family gathered outside the home in Decatur that caught fire early Tuesday morning, killing a mother, her two young daughters, and her two uncles.

DECATUR, Ga. — In Decatur at sunset Friday, loved ones reunited and prayed for the lost, and in their grief, prayed for each other.

They gathered for a vigil to honor the five members of one family who were killed when their house caught fire early Tuesday morning. Survivors said they’re finding strength now, in each other.

“We’re still processing it,” said Damaria Brinkley, the sister of one of those killed. “I mean, it still feels unreal.”

Her sister, Terryona Regular, died in the fire along with Terryona’s two daughters, Aliyah and Ange. Terryona’s uncles, Timothy Regular and Pedro Coney also died in the blaze

DeKalb County fire investigators have not yet said if they've found out what caused the fire.

Meanwhile Terryona’s aunt, Diane Regular, escaped and is still in the hospital.

“Please pray for my mama, pray for my mother. Please,” exclaimed Diane’s daughter, Nekita Lay, through her tears, speaking to everyone as the vigil began.

Those in attendance surrounded Terryona’s father, Terry Pugh, and her mother Octavia Regular-Cooper, not letting go as Terry prayed aloud.

“Father God, we have lost five, Father God, in a day,” Terry said in his prayer, crying, “I love my baby, I love her, she’s my first born.”

“We’re just together, since it’s just us now,” Demaria added, with her arm around her mother. The family said repeatedly how grateful they all are for the support they are receiving from their extended family, from their friends, and from people they've never met who heard about the fire.

Demaria, her boyfriend, and their two young daughters also escaped the fire, and even tried to save the others.

Both Demaria and Octavia added that they know now they must look forward, and said they want to see their family’s future now in hope.

“All I see is love,” Octavia said, hugging Demaria, “that’s all, that’s it. Love.”

Meanwhile, in the driveway in front of the burned house, relatives placed and lit five candles inside a heart-shaped frame of smaller candles.

Then they lit more candles, placing them next to the five, for so many people who lost a part of themselves.

Also there was Bonner Ziglor, Terryona’s cousin, who said he is grieving but not bitter.

“When I see everybody around, I see love, I see prayers, I see thoughtful people, I see blessings,” he explained. “I don’t think anybody around here could do this alone. Without each other, we wouldn’t be able to get through a tough time like this.”

As family and friends released balloons into the sunset sky, Octavia wept and hugged those around her, closer now more than ever.