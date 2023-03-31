Afghan refugees in Georgia find minty fresh start, career with dental assistance

With the support of the International Rescue Committee and their instructors, these refugees are building a brighter future for themselves and their families.

SUWANEE, Ga. — At the Gwinnett Dental Career Academy in Suwanee, students are learning the ins and outs of dentistry. Among them are Afghan women refugees, finding a new start in America after escaping the Taliban's reign of terror.

These students, including Moqadasa and Saghar Sediqi, are former interpreters for the U.S. Army. After being targeted by the Taliban, they fled Afghanistan, leaving everything behind.

"Our boss called and said you guys have to go to the USA because it's dangerous in Afghanistan," explained Moqadasa Sediqi.

In their new life in America, they've found an opportunity through the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Atlanta. The nonprofit organization pays for their tuition at the Gwinnett Dental Career Academy, allowing them to pursue a career in dental assistance.

The students express their gratitude for the support they've received. "It's really helpful for me," said a former lawyer. While a young lady added, "It helps me a lot."

Instructors at the academy are also inspired by the students' resilience and determination.

"It's so special because you see that bond and see them begin to grow. And know that they're going out into the field and feel confident about what they're doing," one instructor shared.

Iman Raz, one of the few students, who are men – at the academy, had been studying to be a dentist in Afghanistan. Now, he is starting from scratch as a dental assistant. Dr. Tina Herington, the academy's director, believes that Raz's dream of becoming a dentist is still possible.

"We've had several students come through this program who have become dentists. It's already a proven pathway, and he's already on it," she said.

The Sediqi sisters are also well on their way to securing their first dental assistant jobs in America. "I'm here, and I can prepare myself now!" expressed Moqadasa Sediqi.

Saghar Sediqi shared her excitement about the prospect of starting work soon.

"We're very happy, and we want to start the job as soon as possible," she said.

At the Gwinnett Dental Career Academy, students like the Sediqi sisters and Iman Raz are finding renewed hope and opportunity in the field of dentistry.