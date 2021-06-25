x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Voices for Equality

11Alive reporter opens up about LGBTQ representation in media

Pierrotti's story on being denied to donate blood after his COVID-19 recovery last year sparked surprising reaction from his dentist.

ATLANTA — This Pride Month, 11Alive celebrates the LGBTQ community while shining a light on issues impacting the community amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

11Alive’s Andy Pierrotti shares an account of a conversation had after 11Alive aired his story on being denied the ability to donate potentially life-saving plasma after recovering from COVID-19.

Months after the story aired, his dentist stopped Pierrotti and let him know the story left an impression. Pierrotti's dentist, who is a part of the LGBTQ community, said in his more than 20 years of living in Atlanta, he never heard a TV reporter recognize themselves as gay on TV. 

He said the more role models like Pierrotti, the better, because he never felt comfortable with his sexuality when he was growing up.

Related Articles

 