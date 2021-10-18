Health resource center for Asian community opens in DeKalb County

UnitedHealthcare opened a center in Doraville to help Asian Americans navigate the healthcare system

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A new center in Atlanta is aiming to help Asian families find better access to medical care.

UnitedHealthcare opened a resource center in Doraville to help the Asian community navigate the healthcare system. It is the first center of its kind in Georgia.

"We really want to give access to this population and service their needs," said Gregg Kunemund, health plan chief executive officer for UnitedHealthcare Medicare and Retirement.

The center is a place where Asian families can discuss their healthcare and Medicare benefits in English, Korean and Vietnamese. The support center also offers wellness programs.

"Our goal is to provide easy access to culturally relevant resources locally, such as wellness programs, tools, translated materials and support to help positively impact the health of Asian Americans," Kunemund said.

Kunemund said understanding these programs can be confusing, and the goal of the center is to simplify the process.

"It's not only to talk about the Medicare benefits, but also to get through and maneuver through the health care system," he said.

Kunemund said health education services offered in different languages will help break down barriers the community faces to accessing proper benefits and care.

"Instead of calling 1-800 numbers or going on websites that may not be in their available language or preferred language," he said. "I want them to feel secure that they can come in and speak to someone who speaks their language and knows the community."