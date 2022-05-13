How this foodie Facebook group has grown to become a voice for Atlanta's AAPI communities

ATL Asian Eats has 20,000 members and continues to grow.

ATLANTA — Facebook is a social networking site connecting people with others, but one Atlanta user is using it to connect people with food.

"We celebrate our culture but we want to share our culture," Karley Giang explained, adding the concept was the genesis of a popular, and growing, Facebook group.

Giang is now sharing Asian culture with more than 20,000 Facebook members, and a majority of them are in metro Atlanta.

She created the ATL Asian Eats Facebook group in 2018 to tell her friends and family about the great Asian spots she's found across the metro.

But in 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic, she found an even bigger need for the group.

Giang began to consolidate a list of Asian mom-and-pop restaurants to help them get business.

People even contributed to the idea, engaging with posts and helped out by buying food from the eateries or spreading the news to their social circles too. It was a whole community coming together and that was really special, she said.

And the group has taken off since then.

Now it serves to alert members to new restaurants and feel-good stories from across communities.