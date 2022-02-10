'It’s like a dream come true' | Atlanta sisters empowering Black women through fashion line at Target

The Lockett’s story is not just about articles of clothing in Target and more about recognizing the beauty of Blackness and representation they're helping create.

ATLANTA — You know that store where a “quick” trip to get a toothbrush turns into you wondering how you ended up with 30 items at the register?

Well, like most of us, Kim and Keyondra Lockett are typical Target shoppers. But, unlike most of us, they get to enjoy browsing…their own collection.

“When we got the email last May, we were like 'it’s a no-brainer.' We’re shoppers and we’re excited,” said Kim.

For eight years, Target stores hosted several designers with the Black History Month Collections. And in 2022, the Lockett’s clothing line, Jolie Noire is among them.

“It’s like a dream come true because we always wanted to have our stuff in Target, we just didn’t know if there was a space for us here in Target but, here we are,” said Kim, running her fingers along one of their cream colored ‘Icon’ shirts.

While the line of gender-neutral shirts, sweatpants, shorts, and shoes has only been available for a few weeks, items are selling out, which is a good problem to have for the Locketts.

“In a matter of hours, people came,” said Kim with a light laugh.

Keyondra adding, “To see your own brand and people going crazy over it, it’s a feeling that is like no other. It’s surreal.”

They said it's surreal to see their brand represented in one of the country’s largest name-brand stores, especially since the whole reason they started the brand was for representation.

“Stores that were creating graphic tees with really, really pretty graphics on them, like illustration graphics, we didn't see us in a great amount of representation there might have out of 10 illustrations, there might have been just one that represented Blackness,” Kim explained. “So, we decided to create what we didn't see in both size range and in illustration.”

Keyondra added that the size range and color range were meant to feel inclusive to the wide range of Black bodies.

“Coming together, both light skin, dark skin. we're not about colorism or anything here. You know, we're just about empowering Black women, Black people period,” she added.

That empowerment means taking up space to showcase there’s a place for everyone, representing community and togetherness.

Kim explained, “No one will ever suspect that we have such greatness and so Target giving behind brands like ours, it does boost a whole different narrative.”

It's narrative where two sisters become heroines in other’s eyes, as an excited Target employee recognized them and ran over for a picture.

“Keep killing it,” the older Black woman said with a huge smile.

But, the Lockett’s story is not just about articles of clothing in Target and more about recognizing the beauty of Blackness and representation they helped create.

And well, Kim and Keyondra said they’ll keep aiming for that target.

"It's actually something that should be seen throughout spaces everywhere, big business, small business, you know, whatever area, we should be represented in those areas,” Kim added.