Atlanta's youngest Black wine company garnering nationwide success

ATLANTA — Atlanta's youngest Black wine company is garnering success nationwide. The wine company was created by married couple Tiffany and Donte Campbell.

"When you get this bottle, it's not your normal bottle off the shelves that are made in factories… we literally go through the process from the fruit to the cork to the labels to your hands," Geselle Wine co-founder Tiffany Campbell said.

In 2018, they produced three cocktail wines that quickly became favorites among wine drinkers. They were invited to Essence Fest in 2019, and were given the title of “best dessert wine.”

"Obviously the clientele at essence is Black excellence, so the wine tasting was full of Black queens and when they came out, they went to everybody’s stations but they stayed at Geselle wines," Donte said. "They weren’t just purchasing bottles, they were purchasing cases because my sister, my auntie needs to try this, my mother needs to try this."

The Campbells said the word of mouth right here in Atlanta is what helped propel them to the Essence stage. They hope they can continue to grow and give back to the South Fulton community.

Next, the couple is hoping to open a tasting room at Fulton Industrial. Until then, you can order your bottles online.