Austell appoints first Black police chief

He got his start in law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer for Cobb County.

AUSTELL, Ga. — The city of Austell selected its first Black chief of police on Wednesday.

Orrin Scott Hamilton is from Cordele and has most notably served with the Cobb County Police Department for over 20 years. He started law enforcement in November of 1995 as a patrol officer.

The now intern chief holds a Bachelor’s degree in Health and Physical Education, as well as a Master’s degree in Criminal Justice.

“My vision for the City of Austell Police Department is to ensure our department is reflective of the community we serve. Community engagement and involvement is important to the mission”, Hamilton said in a statement.

When Hamilton isn't working, he donates his time to the Cobb Police Athletic League (PAL). This non-profit organization utilizes sports and mentorship as a tool in juvenile crime prevention as an active board chairman.