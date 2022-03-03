In an effort to hire more women firefighters, City of South Fulton will host fire and rescue camp for teenage girls

Nationally, only 4% of firefighters are women. About 10% of firefighters in South Fulton are female.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — The City of South Fulton Fire and Rescue Department wants to hire more women firefighters, so they're asking teenage girls to take part in a new fire and rescue camp taught by firefighters who are women.

"My car is basically my main office," Lt. Tangela Rowe said.

Lt. Tangela Rowe works out of her car as a fire inspector and investigator.

"My favorite part of the job is actually meeting people," Rowe said. "A fire department should reflect its community, and it’s community is not all male."

South Fulton Assistant Fire Chief and Fire Marshal Donna Dingler said the city has 167 firefighters, and 15 of them are women.

"Currently, the national average of female firefighters in fire departments is 4%. I’m glad to say that in the metro area in the City of South Fulton, we exceed that by close to 10% firefighters," Dingler said.

City of South Fulton Fire Captain Andrea Hall delivered the Pledge of Allegiance at President Joe Biden's inauguration.

“We represent a very compassionate side of society, and we also represent in the fire service a very honorable profession," Dingler said.

Rowe will help lead Camp E.M.B.E.R.S., a fire and rescue camp for girls ages 14 to 18 on April 5 through 7 during Spring Break.

"They will get their CPR certification, as well as their first aid certification. They’ll learn how to do search and rescue. They’ll learn how to tell ropes in knots," Rowe said. "We'll practice quick dress and have a competition for who can get her gear on the fastest."

Rowe and the other 14 female firefighters hope Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. can spark interest and passion for a career in fire and rescue services in young women.

"This isn’t just a job. This is a career path," Rowe said.

"They tell males all the time, ‘You can be a firefighter.’ Well, I want the little girls and you ladies to know they can be firefighters too. They are capable physically and mentally to be able to perform," Sgt. Camille Dunnings said.

Click here for more information on Camp E.M.B.E.R.S. The camp is free, and lunch will be provided.