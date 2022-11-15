New creator studio for kids in Atlanta works to make technology accessible for all

The Creator Zone was founded to even the playing field, giving children in underserved communities access to virtual reality football games, and more.

ATLANTA — Calling all inventors, creators, and big thinkers -- a new studio in Downtown Atlanta is opening Tuesday that gives kids the space to create.

Warren Edwards, 13, can't wait to jump in.

"It's going to be exhilarating, heart pumping, exciting," he said.

He's one of 30 Ron Clark Academy Students to test out the new Creator Zone in Downtown Atlanta Tuesday. It was founded by football greats Steve Young and Jerry Rice with META to give kids in underserved communities access to groundbreaking technology.

"It will stimulate kids imaginations, they'll be able to see what tech is capable of doing. And I am excited about what they will do with the technology," said Founder of the Johnson STEM Activity Center, Dr. Lonnie Johnson.

He said this space was designed to inspire the next generation of creators.

"When I have these kids come out here, they can see themselves in us, and they can see what's possible earlier than Troy and I did, and hopefully we can motivate the next version of us, to take it well beyond anywhere we are going," said NFL PRO ERA Co-Founder Andrew Hawkins.

It's free for the kids to use the space and collaborate on the next big thing.

"We're going to be the next generation coming up and getting these jobs and if people want to have those opportunities, that deal with tech or innovation in this society, it's important to get a first hand experience, so we are one step up in that process," said 13-year-old Madison Poythriss.

"I think it's really important not just for me, but all my classmates, all my peers, to see things in a different light, how to approach different things. See how the world is progressing and where it's going to end up," said Edwrads.