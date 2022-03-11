'It’s been our country club' | Iconic metro Atlanta barbershop to close after 3 decades

Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision, due in part, to the pandemic and high cost of rent.

Example video title will go here for this video

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. — Friday will be the end of an era for a barbershop in DeKalb County. After 30 years, Nick's Barber Shop on Redan Road in Stone Mountain is turning its “open sign” off.

Owner Vance Harper said he was forced to make this decision, due in part, to the pandemic and the high cost of rent. Dozens of loyal customers are now saying goodbye.

"It’s been our country club for this community," one person said.

Many who frequent Nick's Barber Shop said is the place to be.

"I'm probably going to miss the camaraderie more than the haircuts," a customer said.

After three decades of getting haircuts from the probation officer-turned-barber, Harper, it's time for their last.

"I've cut thousands of hairs in here," Vance said. "Thousands.”

Vance has gotten countless awards, plaques, and celebrity signatures on the walls. Feb. 29 has even been declared Nick's Barber Shop Day in Georgia. He's most grateful for the customers-turned-family.

"When I was down they helped me. I didn't grind these 30 years by myself. It wasn’t easy, so I had to piggyback off of their spirits too in order to achieve these accomplishments for so many years," he said.

Many said the shop's been an institution in this neighborhood, and now they aren't sure what to do without him. Nick and his customers will have their memories to take with them.