Diwali 2022: The Importance of the 'Festival of Lights'

ATLANTA — Celebrated across multiple days, Diwali is said to help families and friends commemorate the past year and bring on a new one. It is India's most important day of the year.

For Dr. Jigar Patel, Diwali is a time for him to reflect.

"It's a time for me to do a spiritual and mental inventory, a personal inventory, and try to better myself for the upcoming year," said Patel.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is a religious place where Hindus practice their faith. Patel, who volunteers with BAPS, said the festival that's taking place is welcomed to all faiths and cultures.

There's food, fireworks shows and so much more to celebrate the five days. It is said to be full of joy and full of light bringing forth positive energy towards a new beginning.

"The values are common across many different backgrounds. And I think that's why it's so important to open the festival up, to share with others, as well as invite others, and then to, to spread this message," Patel said.

The holiday has been celebrated for thousands of years. It has also been celebrated by Jains and Sikhs. Diwali starts on Monday and ends Friday, Oct. 28.