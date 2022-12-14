Meet the Lady Ballers: Georgia's first women's wheelchair basketball team

The team serves to bring more access to basketball.

ATLANTA — There's a new basketball team in Georgia and it's putting women and wheels on the court.

BlazeSports America announced the creation of the state's first women's wheelchair basketball team, powered by the Atlanta Hawks. The BlazeSports Lady Ballers hosted several clinics this fall to introduce the sport to potential athletes in the southeast and help round out its team.

BlazeSports is a nonprofit organization that was created after the 1996 Atlanta Paralympic Games and has risen to become a leader in the field of adaptive sports. Now they're doing it for a whole new community.

“We are beyond excited to expand accessibility to basketball within the state,” Dawn Churi, BlazeSports executive director said in a statement. “As a woman in the industry, it is incredibly important to me to provide other women with more opportunities to participate and grow their love for the game. By spearheading Georgia’s first female wheelchair basketball team, we’re expanding the adaptive sports industry and opening the door for these athletes to have a place to compete. The Atlanta Hawks are a perfect partner for us to accomplish these goals.”

The Lady Ballers will be available for all female athletes, both youth and adult. Women will be able to participate in the program, which includes practices and tournaments, starting in December and running through the National Championship in April. For more information about the team, volunteering and game schedule, visit www.blazesports.org.