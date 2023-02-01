Student helps cofound chapter of 'Lifting Our Voices' nonprofit at Georgia Tech

Back in the fall semester, they made 2,600 meals to give to people just outside of Georgia Tech's campus.

ATLANTA — One Georgia Tech student is working to make a difference in the community.

Jordine Jones, an industrial and systems engineering student, said she wanted to give back to those in need. She told Georgia Tech that coming to campus from an underprivileged background, she saw the gaps between the campus and Atlanta communities.

So, she attended a community event with the nonprofit group – Lifting Our Voices. Along with the nonprofit, Jones made and helped distribute sandwiches to people experiencing homelessness in Midtown Atlanta. Jones said the experience led her to help create a chapter at Georgia Tech. She added her mission was to extend the reach of Georgia Tech – beyond its campus boundaries.

"I think Tech students are feeling like, you could feel real sheltered being at Tech. So, just getting out to the community, you feel like you're in the city more – instead of just being on a college campus, you get to be fully immersed within the community, within the Atlanta culture, everything that Atlanta has to offer, while also helping the community as well," she said.