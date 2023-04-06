GSU receives grant for 'Beyond Bars,' literary journal for and by incarcerated people

"Beyond Bars" is aimed at opening doors for justice-impacted writers and editors and connecting them to GSU campuses through their work alongside students.

ATLANTA — Writers, editors and artists across the nation currently behind bars will have more support to participate in a creative outlet and potentially further their education -- thanks to an initiative supported by Georgia State University.

GSU received a $669,000 grant from the Mellon Foundation to establish "Beyond Bars." The literary journal will be written by and for the incarcerated community, organized by GSU, in partnership with the Prison Education Project and Common Good Atlanta.

"Beyond Bars" is aimed at opening doors for justice-impacted writers and editors and connecting them to GSU campuses through their work alongside graduate students from the university.

“We are honored by the Mellon Foundation’s continued partnership with Georgia State and their belief in the significance of our mission of ensuring students, no matter their background, can succeed and our commitment to uplifting underserved communities,” said Georgia State University President Dr. M. Brian Blake.

"Beyond Bars" will be overseen by an editorial board of four GSU creative writing graduate students and three incarcerated students -- a historic editorial structure for a literary publication, according to the university.

The goal is for the team to produce six issues of "Beyond Bars" over three years. Content will include poetry, fiction, creative nonfiction and artwork created and submitted by people serving time across the nation.

"As editorial board members, the incarcerated editors will be able to gain the resources and employable skills necessary to support themselves after their release from the carceral system, a critical factor for reducing recidivism," a news release reads. "They will also be eligible for earmarked grants upon release"

Organizers of the GSU initiative hope to have the first issue of the journal published in January of 2024.