Gwinnett County educator named to list of most influential Latinos in Georgia

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools is celebrating a very special educator for her achievement in being named as one of the 50 most influential Latinos in Georgia.

Nury Castillo Crawford, the director of GCPS' community-based mentoring program for Hispanic students, is being recognized for her work for the third consecutive year.

Castillo Crawford was selected out of more than 300 applicants. The honorees are selected based on the Georgia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce's analysis of character, impact, and connectivity they have in their communities.

Through Castillo Crawford's work with GCPS students, she recruits and trains mentors who work with Hispanic students. She also works with students and their parents, providing support and resources to help students develop personally, socially, and academically.

Castillo Crawford said she moved to the U.S. when she was 10 years old and knows what it's like to overcome challenges and persevere.

"As an immigrant myself, I can directly relate to many of the students I serve," she said. "I see myself in them and I see my own parents in their parents. I will continue to go above and beyond every day to always do what’s best for our children."

Castillo Crawford said everything she does is to help her students and she feels empowered by what they bring to the table.

"I try to help them see that with the right mindset and people that want to help, and you're open to that, then the sky's the limit in your potential will be whatever you make it," she said.

Castillo Crawford is also the CEO and founder of 1010 Publishing, in which she strives to bring communities together through books. She said she has seen the impact books can have on people of all ages.