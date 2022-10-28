Here's how the LGTBQ community is playing a role in American politics

The number of people from the LGTBQ community holding elected offices has jumped in recent years, according to a report.

ATLANTA — October is LGBTQ history month. And with just under two weeks until the upcoming midterm election, we're highlighting the role of the LGTBQ community in American Politics, including in Georgia.

The number of people from the LGTBQ community holding elected offices has jumped in recent years, according to a report from the LGBTQ Victory Institute. The national organization works to elect and train openly LGBTQ candidates appointed officials and campaign workers.

In August, the group's 2022 "Out For America Report" found this year is the first that the number of openly LGBTQ elected officials has surpassed 1,000 – with the total being 1,043. That's a figure up 5.8% from last year, when there were 986 known LGBTQ elected officials.

Twenty-eight openly LGBTQ elected officials are here in Georgia. With six serving as mayors, seven as state legislators, 13 in local governments and two in Judicial offices.

The institute said while LGBTQ people make up 7.1% of the U.S. population, they make up just .2% of U.S. elected officials.