Mural unveiled, celebrates 50 years of Atlanta Pride

The mural is the result of a goal to create something meaningful to live within an Atlanta community.

ATLANTA — A new mural celebrating the 50th anniversary of Atlanta Pride now lives on a southeast Atlanta building.

The artwork was unveiled on Sunday. The once bare brick wall on the side of Dad’s Garage Theatre on Ezzard Street in Atlanta made for the perfect spot.

The Atlanta Pride Committee and the Consulate General of Canada teamed up for the project with a goal to create something meaningful to live within an Atlanta community.

"For the 50th anniversary we wanted to something truly meaningful for the community. And so we came up with the idea to create a mural so that we could commemorate the 50th anniversary of Atlanta Pride," Louise Blais, Acting Counsel General of Canada to the Southeast United States, said.

Avery Harden, also known as Earth Mama, created the mural. Harden previously told 11Alive the artistic work serves as a message that shows intentional and visible support of the LGBTQ+ community.

“It’s my story, a story I chose to openly share with the world," Harden said.