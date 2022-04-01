Atlanta artist paints positivity with city murals

Nailah Smith set a goal to paint at least 10 new murals throughout the city of Atlanta in 2022.

ATLANTA — The city of Atlanta is well-known for its extensive and colorful street art. Take a walk and explore the city streets, and one can even learn a few things about the city's history.

A local artist hopes to add to their ranks with some work of her own.

Nailah Smith moved to Atlanta last year and instantly got to work adding her own flair to the city -- all while connecting with her neighbors. She first started working with canvas before setting her sights on bigger backgrounds.

"I was just tired of the one-color accent role," laughed Smith. "So, I started painting actual paintings on the wall and thought, 'This is amazing!'"

People may have already seen some of Smith's work. She just recently painted a mural in the Old 4th Ward at the corner of Felton Drive and Merritts Avenue. This week, she unveiled another at the East Atlanta Kid's Club. She says her goal is to make people smile with her art and make them happy.

"I feel like the way I can do that is through my art. So I use these extremely bright colors so they get your attention, and I always have a positive message in them," she said.

