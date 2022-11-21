'We just want to live. We want to survive' | Advocate reflects on the rise of anti-transgender violence

Example video title will go here for this video

Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender and non-binary people, according to the Human Rights Campaign.

'Things can get better, even when it's dark"

More than 20 years have passed and those responsible still have yet to face justice.

On a cold November evening in 1998, Rita Hester -- a Black transgender woman on the cusp of celebrating her 35th birthday -- was found brutally stabbed multiple times in her Boston home by police.

Transgender Day of Remembrance : Annually observed in November

Hester's death was not the first of its kind, but it ignited a rippling movement within the LGBTQIA+ community and beyond.

But her death also serves another purpose: a sobering reminder of a real, violent and sometimes deadly issue that transgender and non-binary people could face: anti-transgender violence.

"There was a time, when I was much newer to this project, where I really hoped that I wouldn't be having a 20th or a 21st, etcetera, [Transgender Day of Remembrance] -- that this would be an issue we would be celebrating its end," Gwendolyn Ann Smith, an advocate who co-started the first annual observance Transgender Day of Remembrance in 1999, said. "Rather we're still seeing just how big of an issue it is, and we're seeing this grow both in issues facing trans people and trans violence."

The term, "anti-transgender violence," was a term Smith said she and others used, Following Hester's murder in the late 1990s and beyond.

However, it's used with a much broader context than some may realize.

"You don't have to be transgender to be accused of not fitting into a gender role appropriately for whoever your assailant is," Smith said. "We have seen cases where individuals who were young children, or even toddlers, who have been victims of anti-transgender violence simply because their assailant thought they were not being appropriately masculine or feminine. We have also seen adults who were not themselves transgender-identified, who nevertheless were attacked because they were viewed as not being manly or being feminine."

The Human Rights Campaign has tracked anti-transgender homicides since 2013. So far, more than 200 transgender and non-binary deaths have been identified in the United States.

Last year marked the deadliest year on-record, with nearly 60 lives taken.

At least 32 more lives have been lost in 2022.

"It's become something that is a regular part of the lives of many transgender people and those that care about us. Unfortunately, the amount of murder and violence we face is quite high," Smith told 11Alive.

All of these figures tracked by advocacy groups, however, is likely an undercount. That's due to a variety of reporting issues and lack of information that may be available when these incidents occur.

A lag in reporting time, misgendering, and dead-naming individuals, can all contribute to underreporting, according to information provide by HRC to 11Alive.

"You have times where people will not be identified as trans, where they'll be identified by birth names and gender. And any notion of being trans isn't presented," Smith said. "You'll see cases where it's identified 'male wearing women's clothing' or, 'bearded woman' -- referring to a trans-masculine person. So it becomes harder to kind of find that data with that sort of language in play, or again, lack of identification."

Two other contributing factors, which are considered potential increased-risk factors and impact the underreporting of anti-transgender homicides, fall on the spectrum of intimate partner violence and engagement in sex-work for survival.

"Transgender people who engage in sex work face higher rates of intimate partner violence and sexual assault. Unfortunately, the criminal status of sex works leads many to avoid interactions with law enforcement or to decline to seek assistances, even when they themselves are victims of a crime or traumatic event. It can also prevent those with criminal charges from securing housing or other employment opportunity," HRC's "Dismantling a Culture of Violence" report states.