Metro Atlanta nonprofit empowers young moms to be successful

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — Women helping women: That's the core of a local nonprofit providing resources and support for young moms under age 25.

Taressa Lumpkin Williams wanted to create a space for young girls and women to get access to resources and support to keep them from becoming homeless or finding themselves in dangerous situations.

Williams was a sexual assault victim and came from a line of young mothers.

"There was not many resources for moms after having a crisis for their for their families," she said.

Now, she is making sure women and girls in her same situation have the resources they need to be healthy, safe and empowered. She created an organization called Blessings Working Together to do just that.

"I wanted to start something where I could end the cycle," she said. "We want to end the cycles of poverty in undereducated families."

The nonprofit is based in Douglasville, but serves women and children under 25 in metro Atlanta, Williams said.

Some of the resources offered include life skills training, parenting training, counseling, career development and budgeting help.

"Its important that we provide these resources so that they can become independent and be able to support their kids to become better citizens," she said.

Williams said it is rewarding to see these young girls achieve certain goals.

"We've had some some young girls that were really down and depressed, they're not sure where to go," she said. "When they see themselves achieve certain goals that they had, that they didn't think that they could reach, it really helps them want to push toward their next goal."

She also said running this organization is therapeutic for her.