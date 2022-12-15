x
Warming centers open in DeKalb County for expected cold weather

The shelters will be open at 8 p.m. on Friday and close on Sunday.
Credit: wxia

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Warming shelters in DeKalb County are opening up for those with nowhere to go during the cold nights ahead. 

The county's emergency management administration also partnered with the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to open an additional station in the county. 

Please text 904-825-8035 or email ahomeforeveryoneindekalb@gmail.com for more information on this cold weather shelter. All other county warming shelters will be open from Dec. 15 to 18 starting at 8 p.m. Here are the locations:

Fire Station #6

2342 Flat Shoals Road 

Atlanta, Ga. 30316

Fire Station #3

100 N. Clarendon Ave. 

Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002

Fire Station #4

4540 Flakes Mill Rd. 

Ellenwood, Ga. 30294

North DeKalb Senior Center

3390 Malone Dr. 

Chamblee, Ga. 30341

