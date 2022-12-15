Warming centers open in DeKalb County for expected cold weather

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Warming shelters in DeKalb County are opening up for those with nowhere to go during the cold nights ahead.
The county's emergency management administration also partnered with the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to open an additional station in the county.
Please text 904-825-8035 or email ahomeforeveryoneindekalb@gmail.com for more information on this cold weather shelter. All other county warming shelters will be open from Dec. 15 to 18 starting at 8 p.m. Here are the locations:
Fire Station #6
2342 Flat Shoals Road
Atlanta, Ga. 30316
Fire Station #3
100 N. Clarendon Ave.
Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002
Fire Station #4
4540 Flakes Mill Rd.
Ellenwood, Ga. 30294
North DeKalb Senior Center
3390 Malone Dr.
Chamblee, Ga. 30341
