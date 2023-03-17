Warming centers open in DeKalb County for expected cold weather

The shelters will be open at 8 p.m. every night, starting on Friday until Monday.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Warming shelters in DeKalb County will open up for four nights for those with nowhere to go during the cold nights ahead.

Four centers are open for residents to use on Friday, March 17, Saturday, March 18, Sunday, March 19, and Monday, March 20, starting at 8 p.m. The county did not say when the centers would close in the morning. Here are the shelters offered by the county:

Fire Station #6

2342 Flat Shoals Road

Atlanta, Ga. 30316

Fire Station #3

100 N. Clarendon Ave.

Avondale Estates, Ga. 30002

Fire Station #4

4540 Flakes Mill Rd.

Ellenwood, Ga. 30294

North DeKalb Senior Center

3390 Malone Dr.

Chamblee, Ga. 30341

In addition to those four, the county's emergency management administration partnered with the nonprofit A Home for Everyone in DeKalb to open an additional station there.

Please text 904-825-8035 or email ahomeforeveryoneindekalb@gmail.com for more information on this cold-weather shelter. Their location will be open on Saturday and Sunday at 6 p.m.

They said families could head straight to Decatur First United Methodist Church, 300 E Ponce De Leon Ave., Decatur, between 6:15 p.m. and 6:45 p.m. for entry. The entrance is the gym door located behind the church next to the trash dumpster in the parking lot.

Others referred to A Home for Everyone in DeKalb are asked to meet at Sycamore House, across from the Decatur Library, by 7 p.m.