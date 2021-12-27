The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation is hosting their annual "treecycling" event on Jan. 8.

ATLANTA — The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation (KGBF), in collaboration with The Home Depot, Davey Tree Expert Company, Georgia Forestry Commission, 11Alive, Ferry Morse Company, and Burpee Seed Company will host the 31st annual Bring One for the Chipper 'treecycling' event at over 150 locations across the state.

To find a tree recycling event near you on Saturday, January 8 visit kgbf.org. All trees should be unbound and free of decorations.

As part of its mission to educate and inspire Georgians every day to improve and beautify their community environments, KGBF leads more than 70 city and county programs in a collaborative effort to end litter, reduce waste, promote recycling, and beautify communities. Since Bring One for the Chipper's inception in 1991, its network has diverted over 6 million trees from local landfills.

Trees will be recycled into mulch for playgrounds, city and county landscaping projects, and individual home use, and will also be used to provide habitats for fish and other animals.

"Bring One for the Chipper extends the magic of Christmas," said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of KGBF. "Just imagine what your tree might become - it could be transformed for mulch for a local trail or community garden. It could end up on the bottom of Lake Lanier. Wherever it goes, it becomes part of something bigger, and we couldn't be more grateful for the volunteers and participants that make this possible each year."