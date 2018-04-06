SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. -- An electrician with Cleveland Electric Company, 38-year-old Robert Smith, was handling what was described as "normally scheduled" work for MARTA when he was hit by a northbound train on the Red Line at about 9 p.m. near the Medical Center station Sunday night.

Smith died Monday from injuries suffered after he was struck by the train between the Buckhead and North Springs MARTA stations.

Cleveland Electric issued an official statement Monday afternoon.

"Cleveland Electric Company has lost one of our employee family members in a tragic incident. Electrician Rob Smith was a long-time employee with an exemplary record of service to our company and to our clients. At the time of the accident, he was performing normally scheduled work for MARTA. We are heartbroken by this accident and our focus at this time is with his wife, children and other immediate family members."

Dayonne Epps, a passenger on the first car of the train that struck Smith, described the incident to 11Alive News Sunday night.

I was on my way to work going to North Springs Station, and just, minding my own business. I had my headphones on and it was just a bad impact – a big boom," he said. "I was hoping it wasn't a body, but it felt that way, as if you were driving a car and ran over something."

Epps said the conductor came into the car a short time later.

"He was emotionally distressed," he said. "He broke down crying because he knew that he had hit somebody."

Rail service was interrupted immediately after the incident and was not restored until Monday morning.

According to MARTA spokesperson Stephany Fisher, no injuries were reported from passengers or staff on board the train.

