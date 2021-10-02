Fire tears through historic Atlanta Krispy Kreme

It left significant damage to the backside of the structure.

ATLANTA — A fire left behind significant damage to an iconic Atlanta structure overnight Wednesday.

The historic Krispy Kreme on Ponce de Leon Avenue in Midtown was left heavily damaged by a fire that videos and pictures showed engulfed the back part of the building, sending flames high into the air.

This historic location opened more than 60 years ago, opening the same year as Atlanta Fulton County Stadium in 1965. It was one of the first established outside the young company's main bases of operation in Winston-Salem, N.C. and Nashville.

Basketball legend and media personality Shaquille O'Neal bought the store in 2016. Shaq told 11Alive's Francesca Amiker in a statement: "I hope no one was hurt and we will bounce back better than ever."

The store was a fixture in the fabric of Atlanta life - when thousands of mourners came to the city for Martin Luther King, Jr.'s funeral in April 1968, the Krispy Kreme donated 150 dozen donuts to local churches who were trying to keep the people fed.

Atlanta Fire crews were called to the scene just after 12:30 a.m.

Battalion Chief Douglas Hatcher said the fire started in the back of the building, but crews were able to save a majority of the building.

No injuries have been reported, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

