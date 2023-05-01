Shooting near Atlanta liquor store leaves 1 critically hurt, police say

Here is what we know.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ATLANTA — One person is critically hurt after they were shot near a northeast Atlanta liquor store Thursday afternoon, police said.

Police said they are currently investigating the shooting that happened near Green's Liquor Store along the 2600 block of Buford Highway.

It is not yet known what led to the shooting or if there is a suspect in custody.

11Alive currently has a crew en route to the scene and will continue to provide updates as they become available.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.