1 dead, 2 hurt in Newton County shooting, sheriff's office says

Authorities did not have information on a suspect.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A person is dead and two others are hurt after a shooting in Newton County Monday.

The sheriff's office said the shooting happened around 3 p.m. by Highway 162 and the Wild Creek Subdivision. Authorities said one person is dead and another is critically hurt. The condition of the third victim is not known at this time.

