1 dead, 2 injured in Westside Atlanta shooting, police believe after argument over blocked car

It happened early Saturday morning on West Marietta St. near the Odyssey Lounge.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and two others were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting on Atlanta's Westside that police believe began with an argument over a blocked-in car.

The incident happened at an address on West Marietta St., according to Atlanta Police, that corresponds with the Odyssey Lounge & Restaurant.

It's not yet clear if anyone involved was ever at Odyssey or if the parked car that caused the argument was at the lounge.

The victim who died was found on the scene at West Marietta St. A second victim was shot in the leg and drove to the QuikTrip on Howell Mill Rd. to call for help. A third person was grazed by a bullet and taken to Grady.