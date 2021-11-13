1 dead after shooting in South Fulton neighborhood, police say

Authorities received a "person shot" call around 4 p.m. to the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail.

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — South Fulton Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon.

Authorities received a "person shot" call around 4 p.m. to the area of Buckhurst Trail and Cedar Hurst Trail. When officers arrived they found a man who had several gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene, according to South Fulton Police.

South Fulton Police said its Criminal Investigation Division arrived on scene and the investigation remains ongoing.