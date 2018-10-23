DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Police said one person is dead after a triple shooting at a DeKalb County fast-food restaurant.

According to police on scene, it happened at the Popeyes in the 3000 block of Panola Road.

At this time, the other two victims are in critical condition.

Police have not commented on a possible motive, nor have they given a description on possible suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for the latest information.

PHOTOS | Triple shooting leaves 1 dead

Photos: Triple shooting leaves 1 dead

© 2018 WXIA