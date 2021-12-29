1 dead in DeKalb County shooting

Detectives said at least 40 shell casings were found on the ground.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County homicide detectives are investigating a deadly shooting Wednesday morning.

Investigators said they were called to a shooting in Decatur along Glen Hollow Circle, not far from Flat Shoals Parkway. Detectives said they found a man possibly in his 30s dead. It appeared he was shot multiple times, authorities said.

As investigators canvassed the area for evidence they found at least 40 bullet casings believed to be from three different types of weapons, according to authorities.

Investigators said they are searching for witnesses.