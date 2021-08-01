1 dead following police pursuit of stolen vehicle

After impact, the violator’s vehicle overturned, and a pregnant female passenger was ejected sustaining fatal injuries. Another female passenger sustained injuries.

NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — Georgia State Patrol and Newton County Police report that one person has died after a crash involving a stolen car and another vehicle Sunday afternoon.

Officials said this began as a pursuit by Newton County Police after they discovered a stolen vehicle out of Mississippi.

GSP became primary in the pursuit around Sigman Rd. on I-20 west. The suspect exited at the Turner Hill exit, turned on Lithonia Industrial, then struck another passenger vehicle.

After impact, the suspect's vehicle overturned, and a pregnant female passenger was ejected and sustained fatal injuries. Another women in the car sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to GSP.

The male driver was seriously injured and had to be extricated from the vehicle.

Caitlin Jett, PIO for the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, reported their deputies tried to stop a stolen car and before speeding off from the deputies.