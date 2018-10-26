SOUTH FULTON, Ga. -- One person died after two were shot while driving down a neighborhood street in the city of South Fulton on Friday.

It happened near Old National Highway and Hackamore Drive.

South Fulton Police Lt. Derrick Rogers said two people were shot while inside the vehicle. Both were taken to the hospital. One person died and the other has non-life threatening injuries.

Police don’t know if there was one or multiple shooters at this time. The investigation continues into locating a suspect.

PHOTOS | 1 dead in double shooting after vehicle shot up in South Fulton

