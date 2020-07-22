1 dead in triple shooting in southwest Atlanta

The first scene was at an apartment complex off Kimberly Way.

ATLANTA — Police are investigating the circumstances that left three people shot anbd one person dead on Wednesday afternoon.

Atlanta Police Department officers responded to the Ashley Cascade Apartments off Kimberly Way where they said a woman was shot in the leg.

They said two additional victims were found about a mile away at Cascade Road and Fairburn Road. One of those victims died.

The department's homicide unit is heading to the scene. City of South Fulton Police say that intersection is closed until further notice.

