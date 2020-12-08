1 dead in triple shooting in Atlanta

Police said the investigation is active and ongoing at this time.

ATLANTA — One person is dead after a triple shooting in northwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta Police, officers responded to calls of a shooting in the 400 block of Oliver Street NW around 12:45 p.m.

When they got there, police said officers found three men with apparent gunshot wounds. One of the men was declared dead on scene by Grady EMS, according to police.

Police said the other men were alert, conscious and breathing and taken to Grady Hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, homicide detectives responded to the scene to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.