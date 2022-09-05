1 detained after man hospitalized in Tucker Publix shooting, police say

One person is detained.

TUCKER, Ga. — A man is suffering life-threatening injuries Monday night after a shooting at a Publix in Tucker, according to DeKalb County Police Department.

Investigators said the victim, a man in his 20s, was shot at the Publix grocery store. Police are collecting evidence at the location at 4640 Hugh Howell Rd.

Officers said they received a report of a person shot at Lawrenceville Highway and Fellowship Road just before 9 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was rushed to the hospital where he is listed as critical, according to police.

After receiving a second call about a shooting at the grocery store, police determined the man was shot at the Publix and traveled to the second location.

Police have detained a second man they said is involved. He is being interviewed by detectives, according to DCPD.