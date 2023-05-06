1 grazed by bullet, another hurt by flying glass as shots fired toward DeKalb gas station: police

The gunfire came from a vehicle passing the Chevron, according to police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Two people were hurt Saturday afternoon when gunfire broke out from a vehicle passing by a gas station.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, officers went to the 4400 block of Rockbridge Road after shots were fired in the area. Police said when they arrived, they found a 22-year-old woman who had been grazed during the shooting and a 34-year-old woman injured by flying glass.

"Initial information indicates shots were fired from a passing vehicle towards the Chevron gas station, which was also damaged by the bullets," police said.

No other details have been released.