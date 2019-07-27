ATLANTA — Police said a stolen vehicle crashed into another vehicle before it smashed into a power pole in southeast Atlanta Saturday morning.
According to Atlanta Police Investigator James H. White III, officers saw the vehicle at about 10:30 a.m. Saturday near the corner of Clifton Road and Flat Shoals Road.
When the suspect saw police, they attempted to drive off, striking a passing motorist, then hitting a power pole.
White said the suspect ran off on foot and has not been located.
The second motorist complained of minor pain but refused treatment from EMTs.
Georgia Power responded to the scene to repair damage to the power pole.
White says the police investigation remains underway.
