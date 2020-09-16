Knock on man's door in the middle of the night leads to forced entry, stabbing

Police said nothing from inside the home was taken.

ATLANTA — Police are looking for two men after a homeowner was cut by a sharp object in the middle of the night.

It happened in the 3500 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

According to police, officers went to the scene for a call of a person stabbed. When they got there, they found a 55-year-old man who had "multiple lacerations" on his body.

Police said he was alert and breathing when he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, police said the early investigation shows that the victim was sleeping when he heard two men knock on his door. The victim told police when he went to see who was at his door, the two forced their way into his home and demanded him to “give it up.”

A physical struggle broke out between the victim and the suspects, during which one of the suspects cut the victim with a sharp object. Both suspects ran off from the scene on foot.

Nothing from inside the home was taken.