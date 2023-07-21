1 hurt after Downtown Atlanta shooting, police say

Authorities said it happened at 411 Luckie St. NW, which is an address that appears to be near an apartment complex and a Salvation Army.

ATLANTA — A 30-year-old man was hurt after a shooting in Downtown Atlanta Friday evening, according to Atlanta Police.

Authorities said it happened at 411 Luckie St. NW, which is an address that appears to be near an apartment complex and a Salvation Army. APD said when officers arrived, they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Atlanta Police said he is alert, conscious and breathing. The man was taken to the hospital for medical treatment.

Investigators with Aggravated Assault Unit responded to the scene and are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

