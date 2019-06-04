ATLANTA — Police now say one man is dead after a shooting in Atlanta, Saturday.

According to Investigator James White, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. That's when police responded to calls of a person shot - but found two instead.

Both men were shot multiple times and were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment. Minutes later, White confirmed that one of the men had died. The condition of the other shooting wasn't provided.

Police aren't releasing the names of the victims yet and haven't given any details on a possible motive as Atlanta homicide detectives begin their investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as they become available.

