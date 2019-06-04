ATLANTA — Police said two men were shot Saturday, one fatally, during an incident in Atlanta's westside.

According to Investigator James White, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. in the 2800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive - the Seven Courts Apartments. That's where police responded to calls of a person shot - but found two instead.

Both men were shot multiple times and were taken to area hospitals for medical treatment. Minutes later, White confirmed that one of the men had died. The condition of the other shooting wasn't provided.

Police say the shooting stemmed from an armed robbery and said they had taken several witnesses in for interviews. In the meantime though, the suspects are still on the run.

The scene of a shooting at Seven Courts Apartments in Atlanta on April 6, 2019

Jefferson Cochran/WXIA

