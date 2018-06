DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. -- Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Family Dollar in DeKalb County.

The scene is on Covington Highway.

According to Shiera Campbell, the public information officer for the DeKalb County Police Department, a man was shot at the scene. He is listed in serious condition.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m.

11Alive is working to get more details about the incident. We will provide updates as we receive them.

© 2018 WXIA