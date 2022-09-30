Man shot, injured after shooting with Cobb County police at hotel

ATLANTA — One man is injured after a shooting involving police at a hotel in Smyrna, Cobb County Police say.
This happened at the Red Roof Inn on Winchester Parkway, where there is currently a large police presence.
Officers add that the suspect has non life threatening injuries and none of them were injured during the incident.
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
