Suspect in Roswell homicide dead after walking into traffic, police say

Police have not released the name of the suspect.

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation and a deadly pedestrian crash on Sunday are connected in a bizarre turn of events, according to Roswell Police.

On Sunday, officers said they received a call about a person hurt at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd. There, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from a stabbing wound.

They add that family of the victim has come by the apartment to check on her after receiving "vaguely apologetic and confessional messages from a known person."

Police said they were quickly able to identify a suspect in the case and set out to locate that person. However, around the same time, they were notified about a fatal pedestrian crash by Sandy Springs Police. The person dead was believed to be the stabbing suspect.

Further investigating revealed that this suspect walked in front of an oncoming semi-truck on I-285, police say. This person's identity has yet to be released.