Suspect in Roswell homicide dead after walking into traffic, police say

ATLANTA — A homicide investigation and a deadly pedestrian crash on Sunday are connected in a bizarre turn of events, according to Roswell Police.
On Sunday, officers said they received a call about a person hurt at the Midwood Roswell Apartments on Mimosa Blvd. There, they found 31-year-old Rosa Evaristo Perez dead from a stabbing wound.
They add that family of the victim has come by the apartment to check on her after receiving "vaguely apologetic and confessional messages from a known person."
Police said they were quickly able to identify a suspect in the case and set out to locate that person. However, around the same time, they were notified about a fatal pedestrian crash by Sandy Springs Police. The person dead was believed to be the stabbing suspect.
Further investigating revealed that this suspect walked in front of an oncoming semi-truck on I-285, police say. This person's identity has yet to be released.
Roswell officers said the crash itself is being looked into by Sandy Springs police and at this time they have no further suspects in the initial homicide.