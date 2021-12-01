1 person killed outside McDonald's restaurant in DeKalb

The incident occurred near the corner of Candler and McAfee roads, according to DeKalb Police.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County Police said they are working on a homicide that occurred outside of a McDonald's restaurant near the drive-thru at the intersection of Candler and McAfee roads late Tuesday afternoon.

According to police, one person was killed.

Police also said they are trying to determine if a second person, who took themselves to the hospital, where shot at the scene.

"It is unclear if that person was shot at or involved at the McDonalds shooting," DeKalb Police told 11Alive Tuesday evening.

An 11Alive News crew is en route to the location.