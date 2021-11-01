1 killed after shooting in Oakland City neighborhood, APD says

Authorities said a man was shot and killed at the 1000-block of White Oak Avenue.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police is investigating a deadly shooting in the Oakland City neighborhood Monday evening.

Authorities responded to the shooting at the 1000-block of White Oak Avenue around 7 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a man who appeared to have been shot in his late 20s or early 30s. He was transported to Grady Hospital, where he died due to his injuries, APD sergeant John Chafee said.

According to APD's preliminary investigation, a dispute occurred between two men who knew each other. One man pulled a gun and shot the other man, Chafee said.