1 person dead, 3 injured following multiple overnight shootings

Here's what we know about each shooting.

ATLANTA — One person is dead and four are injured following multiple overnight shootings across Atlanta, police said.

Man shot, killed in the Sylvan Hills area

Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Atlanta early Sunday morning.

Police said it happened at a home on Lakewood Avenue in the Sylvan Hills around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities said he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to learn what led to the shooting.

Woman shot in the Underwood Hills neighborhood

One woman was shot at a location on Defoor Hills Drive in the Underwood Hills neighborhood in northwest Atlanta shortly before 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police said when they arrived they found a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was immediately taken to the hospital alert, conscious, and breathing.

Authorities said the woman refused to tell them what led to the shooting.

The incident is still under investigation.

Man shot in Mozley Park area

Police are investigating an incident in southwest Atlanta that left a man shot.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. at a home on Martin Luther King Jr, Drive in the Mozley Park neighborhood.

Police said the person drove themselves to the hospital to get help.

Investigators are still working to learn the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Man shot at a convenience store on Lee Street

Police are investigating after a man gave "conflicting stories" surrounding shooting on Sunday morning.

Authorities said it happened at Lee's Food Mart on Lee Street in between the Capitol View and Venetian Hills neighborhoods around 5:30 a.m.

When police arrived, the man was suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said.